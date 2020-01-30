From Minecraft to The Last of Us: the most successful new IPs of the decade in the UK

Share it:

With 2020, not only did the year begin that will see the debut on the market of PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X, but a whole decade of gaming history has also ended.

To try to understand which new productions have had the greatest impact on the market, Games Industry, based on statistical data collected by GfK Entertainment, has compiled a ranking of new IP who got the better commercial performance on the British market. Relying on retail sales achieved in the United Kingdom, and defining the concept of "new IP" as a title without any type of link or connection with other productions already on the market, the study excluded the new series deemed derivative, such as Forza Horizon, considered to be purposes of data collection as connected to the Forza IP. On this basis, the following emerged Ranking:

Minecraft (Microsoft / Sony / Nintendo);

Destiny (Bungie / Activision Blizzard);

Zumba Fitness (505 Games);

Watch Dogs (Ubisoft);

Kinect Sports (Microsoft);

The Last of Us (Sony Interactive Entertainment);

Dead Island (Koch / Deep Silver);

THERE. Noire (Take 2 / Rockstar Games);

Dishonored (Bethesda);

Titanfall (IT'S AT);

Minecraft, whose retail version landed in the UK in 2013, earned the gold medal. In second place, we find Destiny, while Zumba Fitness, supported above all by the sales achieved on Nintendo Wii, takes the third step of the podium. What do you think, what has been your new favorite IP in the last decade?

