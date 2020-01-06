From Michael Jackson to North West: This was the gift Kim Kardashian's daughter received

It is very certain that North west, the daughter of Kim Kardashian Y Kanye West, never suffer for not having to pay any debt or the torture that is having to travel by public transport.

Sample of it, they are the millionaire and eccentric gifts the six-year-old girl receives, of his parents and millionaire uncles; because if you belong to the family Kardashian-Jenner Everything is big.

In this Christmas, Kim revealed that her little girl would receive nothing more and nothing less than una jacket that belonged to King of Pop: Michael Jackson.

The socialite He explained that the garment, which is valued at 65 thousand dollars, was acquired at auction and modified, on the part of the sleeves, so that North I could use it now and when I grow up.

Dennis Tompkins Y Michael bush, both costume designers Jackson, were responsible for the design and creation of the jacket; that the singer used during the tribute to Elizabeth Taylor, in a television special of the ABC.

However, North She was not the only one who received an extravagant gift, her cousin Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, He received a mini mansion.

