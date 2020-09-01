From Max Payne to Control, Epic Games celebrates Remedy Entertainment’s 25th anniversary

Share it:

Epic Games has released a new video to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Remedy Entertainment. In the video, the Finnish studio recalls its origins, recounting the path that led to an agreement with the American giant.

In fact, last March Epic Games Publishing, through the words of the same founder Tim Sweeny, had announced that he had reached a publication agreement with three studies of the caliber of Remedy Entertainment, Playdead e Gen Design. Today, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Finnish studio, the creators of Unreal Engine wanted to celebrate the event with a video that highlights the link between the two companies.

The official note accompanying the video praises Remedy, highlighting Epic’s great esteem for the creators of Max Payne: “For over two decades Remedy has provided world-class gaming experiences that, over the years, have left an indelible memory in players. The dramatic story of the cynical detective and the innovative gameplay with bullet-time effects of Max Payne. The quests to unravel the mysteries of Bright Falls in the psychological thriller Alan Wake. The third-person heart-pounding supernatural action of Control. Remedy games hold a special place in our hearts. “

Waiting to know about the new projects in the pipeline of Remedy Entertainment, the guys from Espoo have released the second Control DLC that brings back the character of Alan Wake. You can find the AWE review on the Everyeye pages.