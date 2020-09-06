From Marvel’s Avengers to PES 2021 and Mafia: all the new September games on video!

Share it:

The gaming universe is about to leave the summer behind to welcome the start of the fall season with an adequate selection of new games coming!

And the month of September, it must be recognized, promises to be decidedly rich, ready to offer the public productions belonging to a vast selection of genres. Among the most anticipated titles is evidently the new signed production Crystal Dynamics: Gamers eager to take on the role of the Avengers can finally put themselves to the test with Marvel’s Avengers. But not just superheroes: in September, fans of gangster stories will be able to return to Lost Heaven. Over 15 years later, the first Mafia in fact, it returns to the market with a Definitive Edition which offers an ambitious remake.

Space also for sports-themed productions, with the new eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, for football lovers, or NBA 2K21, for overseas basketball fans. To not miss any of the releases of the month, wait on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch, you can view the video dedicated to new for September packaged by our editorial staff. As always, you can find it at the opening of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: we wish you a good view!