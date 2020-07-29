Entertainment

From Lupine to My Hero Academia: the Top 10 of immortal souls according to Japanese fans

July 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
If from now on you could watch only one anime, which one would you choose? This question, formulated by the pollsters of Goo Ranking and addressed to thousands of Japanese fans, has led to the creation of an interesting Top 10 that has been discussing several fans online for a few hours. Who will have won the first place?

Below you can take a look at the anime that got the most votes, among which some great classics and some interesting news stand out. The sample chosen is 5,000 people, all registered to at least one anime portal.

  1. Lupine III
  2. Dragon Ball
  3. Hidamari Sketch
  4. Gintama
  5. Natsume of the spirits
  6. Mobile Suit Gundam
  7. Haikyu !!
  8. City Hunter
  9. The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo
  10. My Hero Academia

As you can see, the first place was unexpectedly conquered by Lupine III, at the expense of other large series of the caliber of ONE PIECE or Naruto. Dragon Ball confirms once again one of the most appreciated souls in history, while My Hero Academia, the most recent shonen of Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones, has even managed to earn a place in the rankings.

And what do you think of it? Which series would you choose? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were passionate about rankings of this kind then, we recommend you take a look at the best rage moments in anime and the list of the most important manga according to the Japanese public.

