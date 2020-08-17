From Luffy to Goku, the Top 15 of the most popular shonen protagonists according to Western fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to anime and manga, the shonen category is undoubtedly one of the most popular of all, if not the most loved by Japanese and Western fans. Of course, very often the credit goes to the protagonists, brave and heroic beyond all limits, but which of the many is the fan favorite?

A Reddit user tried to answer this question by publishing a ranking on the social, made based on the votes spent by users of the MyAnimeList portal. As many of you are well aware, users can spend a vote to reward their favorite character in a particular anime, so the ranking should be sufficiently representative. Below you can take a look at the results.

Contrary to what many of you may think, the votes are not conditioned by the size of the fan base. In fact, on the site, the anime with the most registered users is Death Note, whose protagonist has, however, closed behind Luffy from ONE PIECE. Likewise, Gintoki has received more votes than Midoriya, despite My Hero Academia having a registered fan base about five times larger than Gintama's.

As for the results, all the well-known faces are present in the ranking, from Luffy to Goku, passing through Naruto, Ichigo and Natsu. There is also room for Eren Jaeger on the list, since the first season of Attack of the Giants was mistakenly included in the category of shonen.

What do you think of it? Who is your favorite? Let us know your first choice with a comment! In case you like these rankings then, we advise you to take a look at those reserved for the best female protagonist in a Rom-Com and the best co-star in an anime harem.