Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He lived with his 2m31 meters between the Dinka until he discovered basketball. The cinematographic experience until reaching the NBA (did you play with more than 50 years of age?). How he used his fame and millions to achieve independence for South Sudan. He was imprisoned and even gave up his health for a dream. Today her son continues his legacy in Denver

From living in a tribe in the middle of the jungle to becoming the highest basketball player in the NBA: the inspiring life of Manute Bol was last modified: by

Share it: