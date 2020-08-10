From La Grande Avventura: voice actor Maurizio Merluzzo is enthusiastic about the remake

Share it:

The announcement at Jump Festa 2019 of the return of the anime of Give The Great Adventure shocked the world of animation, creating an impressive reaction from fans. A few months after the debut, scheduled for this autumn, it is natural to think of an Italian adaptation, about which an important Italian voice actor has intervened.

One of the most popular voice actors of recent years, very present on social networks and with a YouTube channel that has more than 800 thousand subscribers, Maurizio Merluzzo has always defined himself as a lover of anime and manga. Famous for being the voice of many characters, including Sai in Naruto, Kobi in ONE PIECE and Lord Boros in One Punch Man, the Tuscan voice actor has expressed his enthusiasm for the remake of Dai: The Great Adventure, also saying that he wants to personally take care of the dubbing.

The first episode of the series will air in October, on TV station Tokyo in Japan, and notwithstanding there is no certain information regarding a possible Italian version of the anime, it would be interesting to see a true fan of the opera as the dubbing director. At the bottom you can also find the official key visual of the remake.

Recall that the remake of Dai The Great Adventure was shown in a short trailer, and that a prequel manga, written by Sanjo and drawn Yusaku Shibata was also announced.