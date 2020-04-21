         From 'Killing Eve' to 'The Crown': 13 Netflix and HBO series worth watching for their amazing wardrobe

Share it:

There are many series (and films ) in which fashion becomes one more character. Changing rooms that not only embrace the plot but are essential for us to understand what happens.

We are not just talking about the classics like Gossip Girl , Friends or the wonderful Mad Men that they made us enjoy while giving us style lessons, or Sex in New York , which made us love shoes like no other.

We also talk about modern series that have proven that costumes are a narrative tool as powerful as the script itself.

Killing Eve

If there is a queen of haute couture in the series of recent years, it is undoubtedly Villanelle. His style is not only wonderful and of exquisite taste, it is also one more demonstration of the power of the best killer on television. A must of the series from HBO, and not just for her amazing looks.

The politician

The series with Gwyneth Paltrow that came to Netflix in political satire format , is another one that deserves to be in this list on its own merits. Not only for the style that the Oscar winner wore, but for the rest of her co-stars . A sour comedy and wonderfully well dressed.

Game of Thrones

It became one of the best series of the decade according to experts , and is a clear example of how a good wardrobe is essential. In Game of Thrones we could see evolve Daenerys Targaryen at the same time as her style , for example. Brocade dresses, great decorations and meticulous work that always accompany the plot of this family struggle.

The alienist

The series of Dakota Fanning , Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans in which solve crimes in New York 1896, has found one of his best claims in the locker room. The costume director was the one who created the one for the latest installments of Star wars , Michael Kaplan, and in this suspense series he is able to recreate the different statuses of New York society of the time with wonderful mastery.

Peaky Blinders

The BBC series, available on Netflix, is one more example of what we like in a vintage wardrobe. Set in the early 20th century, in England and with a wonderful Cillian Murphy as the protagonist, Peaky Blinders It is of impeccable intensity and has been reaping success ( and many fans ) from its first season.

Pose

Is a must have of the eighties aesthetics . The series of Ryan Murphy shows us the scene of the Harlem Ball in the eighties that It is full of vintage looks that its costume director, Lou Eyrich, has rescued from different stores from the USA. The story shines with highlighter by itself, but the wardrobe makes us dream.

Girlboss

If you don't know this yet little gem that hides Netflix Among all its immense content, you cannot miss the opportunity to see it. It is not only a feminist series , it is also a series about the world of fashion , more specifically about the life of fashion magnate Sophia Amoruso, founder of Nasty Gal.

Stranger things

Did you think Stranger things was he going to stay out? Not only is it one of the best Netflix series according to critics , but also his wardrobe is great. Kim Wilcox is the costume designer for this fantastic science fiction series which is still a must see for the whole family.

Euphoria

Not only we love her makeup . The looks teen that the protagonists carry from Euphoria They are a must have as much as the series. From the scruffy look she wears Zendaya throughout the first season, to the most popular looks preppy by Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn.

Big Little Lies

Its two seasons are pure magic, from the party that begins everything and where we can see the protagonists dressed as Audrey , until the disco party of the second season . And that without counting on each of the looks that the protagonists wear and that determine their own character in the series.

The chilling adventures of Sabrina

This adaptation of Archie Comics' Sabrina is itself a Netflix must-have . Not only because its incredible cast, its plot and its sixties air, but for a wardrobe in which without a doubt Kiernan Shipka It is the best. Wonderful.

Katy Keene

East spin-off from Riverdale It takes place away from the small town of Riverdale. Follow future fashion legend Katy Keene, singer and songwriter Josie McCoy, artist Jorge Lopez / Ginger and fashion girl Pepper Smith in her life at New York , so imagine the look that they give us in each chapter.

The Crown

We are looking forward to it time to see Lady Di again embodied this time by Emma Corrin . And not only because it is one of the most interesting episodes of the British Royal House, but because her looks are going to be a fantasy . The series fully exploits the power of its wardrobe from the first season, and is a must for fashion lovers.

Photos | Netflix and HBO