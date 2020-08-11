From Kaguya to Yukino, the Top 10 of the best Roma-Com protagonists according to fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one of romantic comedies is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime genres ever, in many respects also able to rival the impressive numbers recorded by the isekai and battle shonen. Much of the credit is undoubtedly the female protagonists, but what is – for the fans – the best ever?

A Reddit user has decided to publish a ranking on the social, creating one Top 10 of the best Roma-Com protagonists based on the votes spent by users of the MyAnimeList portal. Below you can take a look at the ten most voted girls, which also include very recent anime characters.

As you can see, the first place was won by the charismatic Taiga Aisaka, co-star of Toradora !, while they thought about closing the Top 3 Holo by Spice & Wolf e Yukino Yukinoshita, flame of Hachiman in Oregairu, anime currently airing with the third and final season. Space in the top five also for Kaori Miyazono, star of the tear-jerking comedy Bugie d'Aprile, while Kaguya Shinomiya, who has always been a star in competitions organized by Reddit users, has to settle for seventh place.

What do you think of it? What is your favorite female character in a romantic comedy? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!