From K-Drama Star to Music Sensation: Byeon Woo Seok’s Historic Night at 2024 MAMA Awards

In a remarkable turn of events at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan, Byeon Woo Seok has emerged as both presenter and winner, marking a historic crossover from drama to music stardom.

The Lovely Runner star presented the prestigious Visa Fans’ Choice Award to BTS’ Jimin and claimed the Favourite Global Trending Music Award for his hit song “Shower.”

Dressed in a striking all-black ensemble, complete with a leather jacket, Byeon commanded attention from the moment he stepped onto the red carpet. His presence at this year’s ceremony differed notably from his previous appearances in 2020 and 2023, as he took center stage as one of the event’s highlight performers and presenters.

“This year has truly been my gift,” Byeon shared during his red-carpet interview. “Every moment felt like a miracle. Whenever I felt the presence of fans and their support and love, my heart raced as if I was a child.”

The actor’s win for “Shower” marks an unprecedented achievement for someone who isn’t primarily a singer. During his acceptance speech, Byeon showed humility: “I’m truly thankful to the Lovely Runner team for helping me deliver a great song despite being an actor.”

He also gave a heartwarming shoutout to his fictional bandmates from the K-drama group Eclipse, saying, “In Hyuk, Hyun Soo, Jae — our team won an award!”

Fans have drawn parallels between Byeon’s fictional role as K-pop idol Ryu Sunjae in Lovely Runner and his real-life success at MAMA. Many pointed out how his character’s on-screen performances in front of massive crowds have become a reality.

The significance of Byeon presenting the grand prize (daesang) Visa Fans’ Choice Award wasn’t lost on his supporters. One fan expressed their emotion on X (formerly Twitter): “Tearing up because they gave the honor of presenting the biggest award and closing today’s ceremony to Wooseok. BYEON WOOSEOK, WE’RE SO PROUD OF YOU!”

2024 has proven to be a breakthrough year for the actor, who spent eight years in the industry before finding his current level of success. Beyond his entertainment achievements, Byeon has secured lucrative partnerships with luxury brands, including Cartier and Prada, reportedly generating advertising revenue of approximately 10 billion won (RM32.6 million).

The star gave fans an intimate glimpse into his MAMA experience by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the green room on his Instagram, showcasing candid moments away from the spotlight.

This year’s MAMA Awards demonstrated the increasingly fluid nature of Korean entertainment, where the lines between acting and music continue to blur. Byeon Woo Seok’s dual triumph as a presenter and award winner at one of K-pop’s most prestigious events signals a new era where talent transcends traditional entertainment boundaries.

The 2024 MAMA Awards began in Los Angeles before concluding its spectacular run in Osaka, Japan. They celebrated the finest achievements in global K-pop and entertainment.

Byeon Woo Seok’s memorable night will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the ceremony’s defining moments, marking another milestone in his remarkable career trajectory.