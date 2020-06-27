From Jujutsu Kaisen to Uzumaki, what will be the main franchises of the future of anime?

Share it:

Several successful souls, such as The Promised Neverland, Kimetsu no Yaiba – Demon Slayer and The Attack of the Giants, are close to ending, and this will leave a void in the animated productions from the rising sun, however there seem to be some rather interesting projects that could follow the legacy of these titles.

While other series, with millions of fans in tow, continue their transposition, such as ONE PIECE and My Hero Academia, the space for new works that could positively surprise the public, therefore, it seemed appropriate to introduce some of them.

The first series in question is Jujutsu Kaisen. Planned for this year and produced by Studio MAPPA, the same studio which was entrusted with the realization of the final season of The Attack of the Giants, Jujutsu Kaisen follows the adventures of a group of high school students dragged into a world of curses and monstrous figures resulting from these. With themes similar to what Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach read, the series may not be innovative but remains one of the candidates for successful anime.

Tower of God, by Crunchyroll Oirginals, is the second most promising series on this list. Having already conquered many fans since the first episodes, thanks to the particular narrative structure that he sees warriors enter a tower and face monsters floor by floor, just to see their dreams come true.

The next work is extravagant, perhaps the most extravagant on the manga market, excluding Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, and it is Chainsaw Man. The unfortunate protagonist Denji works for Yakuza, to pay off numerous debts, and suddenly finds himself united with an evil "animal".

Another Crunchyroll Originals production will debut over the next month, we're talking about The God of High School it is based on continuous and hard battles, ideal for anyone interested in the genre.

The last production that we think could reach the heights of the most important souls for the future of the industry is Uzumaki, by the famous horror manga author Junji Ito. Following closely the vicissitudes of a cursed city, the series will certainly consist of a few episodes but could establish itself as one of the best transpositions of Ito's works.

What do you think of these proposals for the future of souls? Do you have others in mind? Let us know with a comment below.