From Jujutsu Kaisen to DanMachi, the Top 10 of the best autumn anime according to the Japanese

Last September we showed you the list of the best anime releases of fall 2020, from Attack of the Giants to Haikyu, passing through DanMachi and Jujutsu Kaisen. Today, just over a month later, NTT Dicotomo pollsters unveiled the Definitive Top 10 of the Japanese audience, who will have won the first position?

Below you can take a look at the Top 10, drawn up during the last week of October counting the votes of more than 150,000 Japanese fans. Of course, the Attack of the Giants 4 does not appear in the ranking, whose debut is expected for the month of December.

Top 10 best anime of the fall season

Jujutsu Kaisen – 9,381 votes The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc – 9.142 Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina – 8.532 DanMachi III – 7.541 The Day I Became a God – 7.494 By the Grace of the Gods – 7.494 Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – 5.850 Tonikawa –5.687 Haikyu !! 4 –5.417 Talentless Nana – 5.337

Top 5 men

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc – 6.678 Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina – 6.498 DanMachi III – 6.037 The Day I Became a God – 5.794 Jujutsu Kaisen –5.032

Top 5 female

Jujutsu Kaisen –4.223 Haikyu !! 4 –3.045 Moriarty the Patriot – 2.461 The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc – 2.352 Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle: Rhyme Anima – 2.032

Jujutsu Kaisen triumphs, therefore, also in Japan, above all because of the exceptional work done by the MAPPA animators. Among the great absentees, the remake of Higurashi: When They Cry (fifteenth position), Yashahime (nineteenth position) e Dragon Quest: Give The Great Adventure (twentieth position)

