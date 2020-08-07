From Joker to Catwoman: all the villains of the DC movies, from the worst to the best

Share it:

Few franchises have given film history a series of iconic villains such as the DC ones, from the Lex Luthor played by Gene Hackman in Superman films to the Jokers played by Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger respectively in the Batmans of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan, passing through the seductive Catwoman by Michelle Pfeiffer.

By embarking on an almost titanic feat, Collider tried to rank all the "villains" that appeared in a film based on the DC comics from worst to best. The main conditions are two: the character must have been interpreted in live-action and in a film intended for cinema.

At the bottom of the ranking, as you can see at this address, we find the antagonists of some of the franchise's less appreciated projects. We speak for example of Parallax and Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard) of green Lantern, Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) of Suicide Squad, Bane (Jeep Swenson) of Batman & Robin and looking forward to seeing Darkseid in the Snyder Cut too Justice League Steppenwolf and Doomsday. Further on, but still out of the Top 20, there are Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) of instead Batman v Superman, Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) of Shazam! and Mr. Freeze played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Batman & Robin.

Here are the top 20 positions, dominated as you can imagine by the villains who appeared in the Batman films by Burton and Nolan, but with a surprise on the podium:

20. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen III), "Aquaman"

19. Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), 'Birds of Prey'

18. Lucifer Morningstar (Peter Stormare), "Constantine"

17. Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), "Batman & Robin"

16. R'as al Ghul (Liam Neeson), "Batman Begins"

15. Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), "Birds of Prey"

14. Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), "The Dark Knight – The Return"

13. Joker (Joaquin Phoenix), "Joker"

12. General Zod (Michael Shannon), "Man of Steel

11. Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), "The dark knight"

10. General Zod (Terence Stamp), "Superman II"

9. Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), "Batman Begins"

8. Bane (Tom Hardy), "The Dark Knight – The Return"

7. Two-Faced (Tommy Lee Jones), "Batman Forever"

6. Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman), "Superman"

5. Joker (Jack Nicholson), "Batman"

4. The Penguin (Danny DeVito), "Batman – The Return"

3. Riddler (Jim Carrey), "Batman Forever"

2. Joker (Heath Ledger), "The dark knight"

1. Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), "Batman – The Return"

Do you agree with the site choices? Let us know what your favorite DC villas are in the comment space. We remind you that the new versions of Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin will play a role in Matt Reeves' awaited Batman.