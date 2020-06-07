From Jojo to Naruto: Kishimoto dedicates a drawing to Golden Wind Day

Share it:

One of the manga that has been more talked about in recent years, Masashi Kishimoto, author of the famous Naruto series, has created an illustration of the character of Giovanna Day, protagonist of the fifth animated transposition of the work of Hirohiko Araki, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

As had happened in April, when Eiichiro Oda had published his version of Jotaro Kujo, one of the most recurring characters in the Araki series, Kishimoto also wanted to interpret the illegitimate son of God Brando, Day.

In an incredible adventure in our country, Giorno will try, together with his companions, to completely eliminate themafia organization known as Passion and his boss, or Devil. Although the two works do not have much in common, if you do not consider the generational relationship that in Naruto is present only if you consider the most recent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kishimoto still wanted to pay homage to one of the most controversial characters in the universe created by Araki, and you can find his Day and Stand Gold Experience design At the bottom of the page.

Certainly an idea that will strike many fans of the two series, who have never obtained an official crossover. Waiting for news regarding the sixth season of the Jojo anime we leave you to our review of The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo: Golden Wind.