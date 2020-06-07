Entertainment

From Jojo to Naruto: Kishimoto dedicates a drawing to Golden Wind Day

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the manga that has been more talked about in recent years, Masashi Kishimoto, author of the famous Naruto series, has created an illustration of the character of Giovanna Day, protagonist of the fifth animated transposition of the work of Hirohiko Araki, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind

As had happened in April, when Eiichiro Oda had published his version of Jotaro Kujo, one of the most recurring characters in the Araki series, Kishimoto also wanted to interpret the illegitimate son of God Brando, Day.

In an incredible adventure in our country, Giorno will try, together with his companions, to completely eliminate themafia organization known as Passion and his boss, or Devil. Although the two works do not have much in common, if you do not consider the generational relationship that in Naruto is present only if you consider the most recent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kishimoto still wanted to pay homage to one of the most controversial characters in the universe created by Araki, and you can find his Day and Stand Gold Experience design At the bottom of the page.

READ:  Trial by Media Netflix runs the latest Hit Documentary series

Certainly an idea that will strike many fans of the two series, who have never obtained an official crossover. Waiting for news regarding the sixth season of the Jojo anime we leave you to our review of The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo: Golden Wind.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.