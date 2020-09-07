From JoJo to Great Pretender: Western songs in anime theme songs

Share it:

Any enthusiast knows that in Japan extreme care is taken in the creation of music for anime, which represent a real separate category in the record market of the land of the Rising Sun. In this context, almost all of the songs present in the opening and closing themes of the animated series are made up of J-pop and J-rock songs composed for the occasion and performed by industry specialists, sometimes even by the voice actors themselves (especially in the female field). Think for example of LiSA and the disruptive success of her latest single Gurenge, opening of the animated adaptation of Demon Slayer.

However, it is not uncommon to encounter cases in which the song that accompanies these acronyms comes from completely different contexts. Of these, a surprisingly high number is made up of songs by western artists. On the occasion of the arrival on Netflix of Great Pretender, anime that sees in its closing theme the homonymous, famous single by Freddie Mercury, we present ten animated series with “unconventional” acronyms performed by artists who have little if anything to do with this world.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Let’s start with one of the most representative examples of this peculiar list. In all the episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, an anime as famous as it is controversial, the theme of the closing theme is Fly Me to the Moon, a very famous piece written in 1954 by Bart Howard and known to the general public sung by Frank Sinatra.

Each of the anime’s 26 episodes features one different version of the piece, performed mainly by Claire Littley and Megumi Hayashibara (voice actress of Rei Ayanami), for a total of 31 variants if we also count the differences in length between the television broadcast and the home video edition. Unfortunately, due to licensing issues, the fascinating ending was lost when Neon Genesis Evangelion has come to Netflix, making the physical edition the only way at present to be able to (re) discover a piece of music history in Japanese anime.

Ergo Proxy

Another emblematic case of a pre-existing Western song used in an anime is Paranoid Android by Radiohead, which is the closing theme of Ergo Proxy, a series broadcast in 2006 and created by the unfortunately failed studio Manglobe. The famous British group led by Thom Yorke was initially reluctant to grant the rights for the use of this song, considered one of the most beautiful in the entire history of music, but was convinced after seeing some clips of the anime.

Choice that proved wise, because the melodies of Paranoid Android they blend perfectly with the dark and decadent atmosphere and cyberpunk themes of Ergo Proxy, an anime that we advise you to recover if you love the genre. Unfortunately, even in this case, the latest home video edition of Dynit has removed this acronym for reasons of rights, present instead in the streaming version available at this time on VVVVID.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Hirohiko Araki he is a mangaka who has always looked beyond the Japanese borders for the drafting of his works, a trend evident in his decades-long series The Bizarre Adventure of JoJo. Therefore, the choice of historical pieces of western musical culture for the closing theme songs of the latest, ambitious animated adaptations by the studio David Production.

Starting from Roundabout of the English progressive rock group Yes in the first season, which transposes the first two series Phantom Blood e Battle Tendency, until I Want You by Savage Garden, theme of the fourth part Diamond is Unbreakable, passing through Walk Like an Egyptian (The Bangles) e Last Train Home (Pat Metheny Group) in the adaptation of Stardust Crusaders, without forgetting those of Golden Wind (Freek’n You of the Jodeci, Modern Crusaders degli Enigma), the closing credits of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are a clear example of Western music applied to the world of anime.

Serial Experiments Lain

From the endings we move on to the opening. The 1998 anime Serial Experiments Lain, famous for having among its creators the well-known Japanese artist and mangaka Yoshitoshi ABe, has the single as the opening theme Duvet by the English alternative rock band Bôa, released on the market a year earlier.

A song that makes that of this series perhaps one of the most beautiful openings ever, a sequence that captivates the viewer by perfectly introducing the atypical, bizarre and peculiar style of the anime and the psychological and science fiction issues it addresses.

Paradise Kiss

If we make the name of Ai Yazawa the first thought inevitably goes to Nana, his most famous work, and its animated adaptation broadcast in Italy in the container Anime Night by MTV. There are other animated series based on the works of Yazawa, but the one that interests us is Paradise Kiss, made by the studio Madhouse in 2005 and consisting of 12 episodes.

Why this one? Because its closing theme is the well-known song Do You Want To by Scottish indie rock group Franz Ferdinand from their second album You Could Have It So Much Better 2005. The juxtaposition is guessed if we think about the fact that Paradise Kiss contains numerous references to the world of fashion and to atmosfere del glam rock western.

Eden of the East

Eden of the East, western title of the original Higashi no Eden, is an 11-episode original anime that aired in 2009 and was made by the studio Production I.G. The series, written and directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and with the character design of the mangaka Chika Umino (Honey and Clover, A march for lions), has the song as its opening theme Falling Down by Oasis.

This is the third single from the latest album Dig Out Your Soul of the famous English rock band, before their breakup in the same year as the release of the anime. A historic collaboration that therefore did not bring luck, but that does not detract from the charm of the opening of an excellent anime thriller.

The Form of the Voice

Let’s abandon the television series and move on to feature films. The case of La Forma della Voce is probably one of the most particular of using a western piece in a Japanese animated production. The film, adaptation of the manga A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Oima, also released in Italian cinemas in 2017 thanks to Dynit and Nexo Digital, places the famous song in its opening sequence My Generation of the rock group The Who.

The effect is almost alienating, given that the liveliness and rhythm of the piece contrast with what will be the themes and the atmosphere of the film, a drama centered on bullying and the coming-of-age story. But it cannot be denied that this choice introduces the school context of the work very well.

Arrietty

We still remain in the cinematographic field. Although it cannot be considered a real acronym but rather the main theme, Arrietty’s Song is the passage that concludes Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s film, in one beautiful sequence which has rightfully become one of the most memorable and poetic of the entire production of Studio Ghibli.

The main merit is undoubtedly the song composed, performed and sung (in six different languages) by multifaceted and talented Breton musician Cécile Corbel, also author of the film’s soundtrack, which does not look bad when compared to those of Joe Hisaishi – historical composer of Ghiblian films – as we have had the opportunity to illustrate in our special dedicated to Arrietty.

Great Pretender

We couldn’t forget to talk about the ending that inspired the writing of this article. Great Pretender, original television anime of WIT Studio arriving in Italy on August 20 thanks to Netflix, the homonym is used in its closing theme Freddie Mercury hit single, the charismatic and late leader of the rock band Queen, released in 1987. Many may not know that Freddie Mercury’s is a cover of the original version by the American group The Platters, released in the now distant 1955 in the middle of the rock and roll era.

The version of the legendary British singer is the most famous one, however, and the choice of WIT Studio (almost mandatory given the name of the series, one would think) is a beautiful tribute to an artist who made the history of music. For many, that of Great Pretender is already the most beautiful ending anime of the year, thanks also to the brilliant video that accompanies it.

Kakushigoto

Up to this point we have considered songs composed and performed by Western artists, but our definition of “unconventional acronyms” also extends to those in which there are songs by Japanese musicians and singers not related to the world of anime. We therefore like to conclude the article by mentioning the most recent case in this category.

Kakushigoto, animated adaptation edited by the studio Ajia-do Animation Works of the homonymous manga by Koji Kumeta, still unpublished in our country in both versions, has the ending of the song Kimi wa Tennen Shoku by musician Eiichi Ohtaki. The piece is part of the album A Long Vacation, published in 1981 and considered by critics and public to be one of the most beautiful records of Japanese pop rock of the 80s (if not ever), and its sounds are perfectly suited to the poetic images that flow on the screen during the theme song of the anime .