From Iturralde to Iturralde: the incredible history of Barcelona's 5-0 win against Real Madrid

Eduardo Iturralde blew the first 5-0 of FC Barcelona at Real Madrid in 1935. 75 years later her grandson, Eduardo Iturralde González, whistled the last 5-0 of Barcelona to Real Madrid. The former referee and current collaborator of Carousel Deportivo went through the microphones of Què T'hi Jugues to explain how he found out about the curious coincidence.

"It turns out it was my grandfather. I was surprised yesterday, when I saw the tweet shared by Barça, I did not know this information. When I saw it on Twitter, I looked for my grandfather's minutes and saw that it was true: the first was from my aitite and the last me. At Barça you have it fucked up because until my grandson is born you will not see another ", Iturralde began to explain.

"My grandfather was the first international referee in Biscay. My daughter, when she was 3 years old, during the civil war she went with my mother and a grenade ripped off her arm. At the age of 19 he went to the refereeing school and was told that he couldn't go to school because he was handicapped. He returned at age 30 and they did not leave him. He returned at 40 and they already left him. He wanted to be a collegiate. It became regional, it did not go further, "Iturralde explained.

The last 'hand' of the Catalans to the Whites was when Guardiola and Mourinho were still leading the teams. When asked if he enjoyed it, Iturralde was blunt: "You are not having fun."

"When you come home and watch it on television, you see something else. There you are so focused that you are not able to discern. Then you come home and say 'damn, often great match'," he added.

"The referees have to thank that Messi is an athlete"

In that match, Iturralde sent Sergio Ramos off for a foul on Messi. "My grandfather told me 'always keep memories'. So in every game he used to take two cards and then keep one yellow and one red. I have all the matches, "he said.

In addition, the former referee dedicated a few words to Messi. "If Messi were more of a field, as they say in Argentina, he would put a lot of problems to arbitration. If he did it four times on the edge of the area, he would put you like a pressure cooker. What would he have thrown himself once or twice in his career? Yes, but as a general rule it is to thank him because he is an athlete ", he explained.

Iturralde also spoke with Jordi Penas, director of the Barça Museum, to donate the arbitration record. "Now that we are confined, having this great news … It is impressive to recover this for the museum. It would be one more excuse for people to return to the museum and an acknowledgment of the referee's task," he concluded.