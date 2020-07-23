From Inuyasha to Naruto: which are the anime that have scored the most fans?

The anime industry never stops, every year the public is submerged by new productions that may or may not prove promising, and old series are also proposed, such as Naruto , now concluded, that manage to conquer the new generations.
It was for this reason that the streaming site Crunchyroll asked the fans which souls have changed their lives in a positive way. The answers have been many, and at the bottom of the page we have reported some.
The first anime to be proposed was Sword Art Online, which is based on the series of light novels written by Reki Kawahara. Kirito's adventure is taken into account by user @ Joca80983276 with regards the importance of relationships between humans. Another user commented that taking inspiration from works such as Index or Black Clover he is carrying out his own project.
Then are mentioned works of greater importance, such as Naruto, and more specifically the character of Itachi who inspired @DEgbowon to take care of his younger brother, or even of a girl who managed to graduate thanks to the perseverance and perseverance learned by reading the Masashi Kishimoto series.
Reporting an image of Inuyasha and Kagome, user @Yunahikary underlined how souls saved her in the darkest moments of her life, making her know precious stories, which taught her many things.
Recently a cover of Naruto's Sadness and Sorrow has gone viral, and we remember that chapter 48 of Boruto has just been published.
And what do you think of it? What is the manga or anime series that has marked you in some way? Let us know with a comment below.
Kirito being stuck in Aincrad taught me the importance of human connections and how a virtual world aka social media is just as real as real life. Something a lot of people don't think about. pic.twitter.com/SQP6qKAVF7
– Joéca (@ Joca80983276) July 21, 2020
Thanks to my love of anime & manga & webtoons, I'm now working on my very own webtoon with the help of 2 talented artists & a very kind editor that is both Akame ga Kill-ish with a mix of Index / Black Clover.
– 🔞 *＊ ✿❀𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕖𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕝𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕙❀✿ ＊* 🔞 (@ AnimooGrl1999) July 21, 2020
itachi helped me be a brother like he was to my little brother when he was a sick ☺ pic.twitter.com/RkYlQGg2Go
– ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ★ ꜱᴛᴀʀ (@DEgbowon) July 21, 2020
Anime taught me that a hero stands up to the bad guy, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/f8Q9IBXGyG
– Angry Dwarf (@ WickedShort86) July 22, 2020
Anime saved my life in the darkest times 💖
Also I've had a lot of life learnings with those wonderful stories that we found in anime, I'm so thankful!
Anime show me the path and now, yaoi has won my entire heart 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/bDuKLdpkHc
– Yuna-chan (@Yunahikary) July 22, 2020
The determination and never giving up attitude of the characters inspired me and helped me when I was losing my will to continue my road to MD. esp #NARUTO 's character. He will always be the best for me. ♥ ️ There are a lot of life lessons learned in Anime. 😊 pic.twitter.com/2VBGwuP2BS
– blackswordsman (@eMDiKoNaAlam) July 22, 2020
Wanting to improve myself as a person and become like someone like Akari from Aria, and look at the world in a more optimistic way like she does. Plenty of other iyashikei anime also helped me realize it fine to slow thing down and enjoy the little things in life. pic.twitter.com/xBjDjoGewj
– WatchGiantRobo (@VanishingKira) July 22, 2020
