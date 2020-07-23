From Inuyasha to Naruto: which are the anime that have scored the most fans?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime industry never stops, every year the public is submerged by new productions that may or may not prove promising, and old series are also proposed, such as Naruto , now concluded, that manage to conquer the new generations.

It was for this reason that the streaming site Crunchyroll asked the fans which souls have changed their lives in a positive way. The answers have been many, and at the bottom of the page we have reported some.

The first anime to be proposed was Sword Art Online, which is based on the series of light novels written by Reki Kawahara. Kirito's adventure is taken into account by user @ Joca80983276 with regards the importance of relationships between humans. Another user commented that taking inspiration from works such as Index or Black Clover he is carrying out his own project.

Then are mentioned works of greater importance, such as Naruto, and more specifically the character of Itachi who inspired @DEgbowon to take care of his younger brother, or even of a girl who managed to graduate thanks to the perseverance and perseverance learned by reading the Masashi Kishimoto series.

Reporting an image of Inuyasha and Kagome, user @Yunahikary underlined how souls saved her in the darkest moments of her life, making her know precious stories, which taught her many things.

Recently a cover of Naruto's Sadness and Sorrow has gone viral, and we remember that chapter 48 of Boruto has just been published.

And what do you think of it? What is the manga or anime series that has marked you in some way? Let us know with a comment below.