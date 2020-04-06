Entertainment

from 'I rob the three' to '70 binladens', other great robberies to the Spanish

April 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
'The paper house' is, as it could not be less, a true phenomenon. Its retreading by Netflix has been a great fit for the series, which has won in public and spectacular. Its attractive characters and its use of tension guarantee continuity, because … is it not the first time that a robbery is shot in this way in Spain?

Well, no. As we explain in the new video for 'Old Man Yells at Cloud', one of the most important films in the history of our cinema is the roaring 'I rob the three', and one of the most genuinely Spanish genres of the 20th century is quinqui cinema. So crime, robberies and crime have always been present in the Spanish audiovisual.


The Iberian thriller has become the great genre of the Spanish industry

Little bread for so much chorizo

Everything in the Spanish style, of course. That is to say, with humor, grotesque, and a certain slum. What does not go well for us in Spain is the icon of the elegant thief, in white glove, a la George Clooney or, in a more cosmopolitan tone, to the Phantoms.

Too many years seeing the thieves of Mortadelo and Filemón putting TNT in safes have conditioned us, but they are still genuinely Spanish thieves.

So if 'La casa de papel' has known little or you are unable to wait until the arrival of season 5, We present you a few very Spanish and much Spanish robberies. Full of quinquis, seedy bank branches and plans that always come out regular. The best of caper films Spanish style.

