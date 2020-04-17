Entertainment

From Hunter x Hunter to My Hero Academia, what do anime fans watch during the quarantine?

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Over the years the anime industry has reached colossal proportions, so much so that it has even earned a day of celebration. On April 15, in fact, fans of Japanese animation celebrated the so-called Anime Day, sharing their favorite series on social networks to watch during the lockdown.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the tweet that opened the discussion, in which the American journalist TheBlerdGurl he wrote: "Happy #NationalAnimeDay to everyone! What is that anime series that you can watch over and over again without being able to get bored? Mine is Ghost in the Shell: SAC"As you can see below, hundreds of fans flocked to the social network to express their opinion.

The current quarantine period represents an excellent opportunity to recover some of the great classics of Japanese animation and, as always, the most recommended titles include Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Hunter x Hunter, Cowboy Bebop and the recent masterpiece by Studio Bones My Hero Academia.

And what do you think of it? What is your favorite series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you are looking for something to read instead, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our list of manga to be recovered during the lockdown.

