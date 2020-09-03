From Horizon Forbidden West to Returnal: ‘Soundscapes’ coming to PS5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many developers working on Sony’s next-gen console have recently spoken out on the hardware. If some of these, like the authors of Far Cry 6 or Hitman 3, have focused on the link between the open world and the PS5 SSD, others have instead discussed in the new Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Among the latter it certainly stands out Mathijs de Jonge, Game Director of Guerrilla Games. In describing its potential, the author working on Horizon: Forbidden West evoked the intriguing prospect of being able to “create a panorama sound“. An expression with which he referred to the possibility of resorting to hearing for orient yourself among the dangers of the virtual world. “[…] The players – he claims – they are able to locate cars in the surrounding area more easily: a huge advantage in situations where a player is surrounded or just wants to go unnoticed“.

A potential that seems to have conquered even the developers working on Returnal, crystallized by the words of the Game Director Harry krueger. “3D audio is exciting because it can create a more realistic and precise audio environment for players, with more intense acoustic positioning … In a fast-paced action title with a strong vertical component like Returnal, it can also help the player to be more aware of the game situation and allow it to more intuitively locate nearby enemies or bullets arriving in the combat phases“.

Enthusiastic too Julian Maroda, Creative Director and CEO of Norsfell. “The ability to structure music in an even more capillary and profound way with dozens of different states that react to enemy levels and areas allows you to create an even richer and more intriguing environment. – confirm the author – Players can use these clues for prepare accordingly, in the hope of surviving another day”.

In short, an apparently intriguing overall panorama: are you curious to try first hand – indeed, ear – the Tempest 3D AudioTech by PS5? What do you expect from this feature?