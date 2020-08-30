From Holly and Benji to Captain Tsubasa: how the names have changed from Italian to Japanese

Share it:

In the 1980s a manga (which later became anime) was produced which was destined to shock entire generations of young fans all over the world. Its creator, Yoichi Takahashi, named it Captain Tsubasa, named after the protagonist. But as everyone knows, the anime arrived in Italy with the title of Holly and Benji and a plethora of modified names.

At the time there was the choice of locating the names of the protagonists of Captain Tsubasa in order to make it more familiar to children who would have difficulty remembering Japanese names, still little used and known. So it was that in Italy we became familiar to Holly and Benji with an anime that is still broadcast today. But with the return of the brand thanks to the remake of Captain Tsubasa the choice was to use the original names, then repeated with the video game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

What were the changes made in the first edition? Let’s see together the most important names that have been changed to Holly and Benji.

The protagonist Holly, born Oliver Hutton, is actually Ozora Tsubasa .

. The other protagonist, but who was not actually the protagonist, is Benjamin Price known as Benji. Its original name is Genzo Wakabayashi .

. Then there is Bruce Harper, the defender of Niuppi. Holly’s best friend is actually called Ryo Ishizaki .

. Holly’s eternal rival in middle school is Mark Lenders. The young man is actually Kojiro Hyuga .

. Let’s go back to the friends of the protagonist Tsubasa with Tom Becker, that little boy we have known by the name of Taro misaki .

. Remaining at Niuppi, there is the goalkeeper who has repeatedly made Benji regret. Alan Crocker is the unfortunate player who has faced much stronger opponents than him, and who originally has the name of Yuzo Morisaki .

. Remember the Infernal Catapult? Of course yes, but it doesn’t exist in Japanese. In fact, the Skylab Hurricane exists while their creators are called Masao e Kazuo Tachibana instead of James and Jason Derrick.

instead of James and Jason Derrick. Holly’s coach also underwent a change in the name: da Roberto Hongo became Roberto Sedinho, a small change that makes him even more Brazilian.

Surely the names of Holly and Benji have become historical for Italian fans, do you think it would have been better to keep those for the remake of Captain Tsubasa?