From Hellblade 2 to Project Mara: Ninja Theory reveals new details in a video diary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do not pay for the surprise reserved for us with the announcement of the horror game Project Mara for PC and Xbox, Ninja Theory makes a video diary focused on the work they are carrying out in view of the arrival of Xbox Series X, obviously starting with Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.

Reapplying to reveal by Project Mara, British developers delve into the question of the approach used to shape this new experimental title and the Hellblade sequel. In this regard, the co-founder of Ninja Theory Tameem Antoniades reports that "While Hellblade has provided us with a very personal view of psychosis and its consequences, this sequel will have different bases and will show how madness and suffering are able to shape the myths, gods and religion of an entire people".

"Our goal is to make the Hellblade 2 experience comparable to that offered by the epic myths and sagas of the past", then adds Antoniades before focusing on game content to confirm Melina Juergens in the role of Senua and, above all, to reveal that the second act of Senua's dark-colored epic "will take advantage of procedural technology and intelligent tools". As for Project Mara, the leaders of Ninja Theory confirm its modern setting and the narrative context focused on realistic representation of mental illness.

Both Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 and Project Mara are set to arrive on Xbox Series X and PC Windows 10 in a period following the launch of the Microsoft nextgen console, with immediate landing on Xbox Game Pass and, presumably, on Xbox One.