From Gus Fring to video games: Giancarlo Esposito engaged in a great project

It is now increasingly frequent to see great actor faces taking part in the process of developing great triple A games, through the interpretation of the most disparate roles.

There are many examples of this: from the participation of Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 to the cast of excellence that formed the narrative core of Death Stranding, with the involvement of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen or Maragaret Qualley. Well, it seems that now even another actor is ready to try his hand at motion capture typical of modern videogame development.

We are talking about Giancarlo Esposito, known interpreter of, among others, Gus Fring, threatening and dark personality that populates the shared universe of breaking Bad is Better Call Saul. The actor himself made this known, during an interview granted to the editorial staff of Collider and that you can view in full version directly at the opening of this news. In discussing the challenges posed by acting through new technologies, especially those used in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, Esposito confirmed that be working on "a great video game", of which however it cannot absolutely make the name.

Unwilling to share further details, the actor quickly switched to other topics: what do you think? What game could it be?