From Gundam to Code Geass: fans vote for the best mecha anime ever

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Japanese animation is full of genres and subgenres, from pure shonen characterized by continuous fighting and power ups for the protagonists, to spokesmen like Slam Dunk and the more recent Haikyu, but a genre that has been able to establish itself and influence many generations to come, as well as other sectors of industry, is that of the Mecha.

With stories set almost mainly in the future, deep characters and with precise objectives, the Mecha genre has managed to conquer millions of fans around the world since the publication of works such as Mazinger Z and Goldrake, both works created by Gō Nagai.

To enhance even more the importance of this kind of anime and manga, user @Jarred_desu shared the post on Twitter that you can find at the bottom of the page, asking which of the Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass, Gurren Lagan and Neon Genesis Evangelion is the best.

If among the answers there are many supporters of the work of Goro Taniguchi, or Code Geass, and of Gurren Lagan, for many others Evangelion is above all, both for the topics covered and for the incredible design of the EVA. However, Gundam, which has just turned forty years as one of the users points out, can be found in the first place for the historical relevance it had, definitely bringing the genus to its peak.

Recall that in China a 1: 1 statue of Gundam will be made, and that the original Gundam series is available on Amazon Prime Video.