From Gundam to Code Geass: fans vote for the best mecha anime ever

The world of Japanese animation is full of genres and subgenres, from pure shonen characterized by continuous fighting and power ups for the protagonists, to spokesmen like Slam Dunk and the more recent Haikyu, but a genre that has been able to establish itself and influence many generations to come, as well as other sectors of industry, is that of the Mecha.
With stories set almost mainly in the future, deep characters and with precise objectives, the Mecha genre has managed to conquer millions of fans around the world since the publication of works such as Mazinger Z and Goldrake, both works created by Gō Nagai.
To enhance even more the importance of this kind of anime and manga, user @Jarred_desu shared the post on Twitter that you can find at the bottom of the page, asking which of the Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass, Gurren Lagan and Neon Genesis Evangelion is the best.
If among the answers there are many supporters of the work of Goro Taniguchi, or Code Geass, and of Gurren Lagan, for many others Evangelion is above all, both for the topics covered and for the incredible design of the EVA. However, Gundam, which has just turned forty years as one of the users points out, can be found in the first place for the historical relevance it had, definitely bringing the genus to its peak.
Recall that in China a 1: 1 statue of Gundam will be made, and that the original Gundam series is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Watched 10 episodes or so of Lagann, it couldn't really get into it. The lack of a real solid story arc kind of put me off. Kinda felt the same way about kill la kill though and ended up loving it so 🤷🏻♂️
Gurren shits the bed hard half way through and never really recovers, only good character was Kamina who's not in most of the show and Nia is one of the worst characters of all time.
Code Geass and Eva are both great but I think Code Geass takes it for me cos of a better ending.
EVA scared me, and wedged a deep existential dread. All of the characters were miserable even when they acted otherwise. And humanity earned its fate. It is visual depression. A great Cosmic Horror story. But also one that could have been avoided by killing Gendo, frigging madman
Mobile Suit Gundam> all of em pic.twitter.com/yAtFHMcS49
