From Grumpy Cat to Pikachu: These are the best MEMES of the decade

Which are the best memes of the decade? Although it is still debatable if this decade culminates along with 2019 or until the following year, users on social networks were given the task of collecting the most iconic images we use to make fun of others. Or just to laugh.

On the other hand, basically memes were created at the beginning of this decade, during the rise of social networks as Facebook Y Twitter. However, here we leave you with the memes that managed to transcend and became viral:

2010

Y U N O GUY Y Forever Alone They were the first memes that came to the network. They were simple and black and white drawings, but they laid the groundwork for what would later be such images.

2011-2014

Later, animal memes became popular (Grumpy cat Y Doge, among others) and scenes of daily life began to emerge as images of laughter. In these years, in addition to Brian Bad Luck and the Confused Black Girl, came the Disaster Girl.

2015-2018

From the middle of the decade until last year, we had all kinds of memes. There were more animals like the screaming seagull, the puppy in the middle of a fire (This is fine). But the N was also borndistracted eye and of course, Pikachu surprised.

2019

This year, the kittens took all the memes. As he Cat Salad (which is actually called Smudge Lord) who discusses with one of the Real housewives (and with whoever) as the Anvorgesos They were the most viral this 2019.

