From Great Pretender to Soul Eater, the most underrated anime according to Western fans

The world of anime is extremely diverse, but today more than ever the rules for success are extremely clear. Among the many, the shonen series are certainly the most popular with fans, and the sub-genres isekai, fantasy and action dominate the industry. However, there are tons of hidden gems, and some fans have decided to list them on Twitter.

Below you can take a look at a thread started from the social profile of AnimeVibxs, which has garnered tens of thousands of likes after reporting some series that deserve more attention. Among the many we can see the masterpiece of Hitoshi Iwaaki Parasyte, the 2019 remake of Dororo, the famous Made in Abyss and one of the best psychological thrillers of all time, Monster.

Fans responded by reporting their choices, which include Darling in the Franxx, A march for lions, Assassination Classrom, K Project e Soul Eater. Some of these are quite famous, but their popularity has definitely dropped over time, especially due to the extraordinary numbers recorded by Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia and other souls that have now become famous also in the West.

What do you think of it? Which souls deserve more attention? Let us know your Top 3 by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know ours instead, we remind you that a few months ago we compiled a Top 10 of the most underrated anime ever.