From Giù al Nord to Quasi Amici, 5 unmissable French comedies

This evening airs on Iris Down to the North, a great success film of 2008 directed by Dany Boon that gave birth to our Welcome to the South. It is an irreverent comedy in which the director of a post office is transferred to the deep North and will have to deal with different traditions and languages .

However, there are many French comedies that in recent years have had a great consensus from both audiences and critics. How to forget for example The fabulous world of Amélie, a 2002 film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet in which a young maid from Montmatre, played by Audrey Tatou, finds a hidden treasure that will forever change the way she looks at things.

Unforgettable then Almost friends, a 2011 film directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano in which two apparently too distant worlds collide represented by a rich paraplegic man and a young boy from the banlieau who has just been released from prison.

The dinner of the cretins is a great French classic of 1998 directed by Francis Vebe and arrived in Italy very late. In this maddening comedy a group of rich people usually organize dinners to invite poor and unfortunate fools to laugh.

Finally we mention, but not least, Don’t marry my daughters! 2014 film directed by Philippe de Chauveron that deals with the theme of mixed matrinons with lashing but delicate irony.

Many others are clearly successful comedies but, for reasons of time, it is not possible for us to mention them. In the meantime, before watching the film, take a look at our review of Down in the North.