From girl to woman this has been the evolution of Ángela Aguilar

There is no doubt that Ángela Aguilar every day is sweeping the world of entertainment and is that the young woman sowed a success on the radio quickly, because as everyone knows she is paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla in her new album.

Now we will tell you how the smallest of the Aguilar dynasty evolved from girl to woman because the young girl from a very young age knew that she wanted to venture into the world of music just like her father Pepe Aguilar, who to date has been on the right track .

Angela began to sing from an early age, proof of this is a video that her father showed off when they both sang the song Your blood on my body, where you can see the teenager singing a children's theme.

Angela in her first concerts / screenshot



As if that were not enough, the Grammy nominee gave a lot to talk about at her XV-year party where her father held a tremendous event, and she also showed her flirtatious side because she wore several dresses with which she left everyone with her mouth open.

Angela from a young age showed a taste for music / screenshot



Angela currently has a tour for her alone after being a long time participating in her father's tour and with almost 17 years she continues to be crowned as one of the most outgoing female voices of ranchera music.

"How can you be so perfect?", "Congratulations Ángela, what a great job", "It was amazing, as always when it comes to you", are the compliments that Angela receives daily in her networks.