From Ghost in the Shell to Beastars: CGI in anime

It's a fact, the number of Japanese anime (films or TV series) made in full-CGI has increased exponentially over the past few years, bringing the country of the Rising Sun in the wake of the giants of western animation, especially the American (Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks and so on), who have long since converted to three-dimensional graphics for their mainstream productions. Only in the last few months have we seen the arrival of such souls Levius, Promare, Dragon Quest: Your Story, Cagaster of an Insect Cage, the second part of the new anime of Saint Seiya, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again – Evolution, Beastars, while we are waiting for a new release date for Lupine III: The First (unfortunately postponed due to the consequences of the Coronavirus), without forgetting the series of the winter season still in progress as Drifting Dragons is Dorohedoro. All productions that make a predominant, if not exclusive, use of the CGI, an acronym for the expression Computer-Generated Imagery.

Contrary to what one might think, this technique has been in use in Japanese animation for a very long time, and with it, numerous studies have sprung up over the years specializing in the creation of animated works in 3D graphics. How far have we come? Is it a technique that has reached its artistic maturity, as it happened for traditional animation, or not? Find out thanks to our retrospective.

Brief history of CGI in anime

The first concrete example of the use of CGI in a Japanese animation work is the 1983 film Golgo 13: The Professional. In this film, the CGI is used to animate a sequence (which has become quite famous in the fandom) in which a group of helicopters attacks the protagonist Duke Togo: both the helicopters and the surrounding buildings, and the background in general, are made in polygonal graphics. The result is somewhat bizarre and unpleasant, and contrasts terribly with the beauty of the hand drawings, but it probably represented the state of the art of three-dimensional animation at the time. The following year another animated film, Shinseiki Lensman (1984), produced by the study Madhouse, sees the use of CGI for the animation of flying vehicles such as spacecraft and the like. Made by Japan Computer Graphics Lab, the 3D graphics do not differ too much from the previous title in terms of quality, but its use adapts much better to the general atmosphere of the film and the visual impact is more pleasant.

The revolution came in 1995, the year of Ghost in the Shell. The seminal film by Mamoru Oshii, based on the homonymous manga by Masamune Shirow, marks a important stage for the use of CGI in Japanese animation. Used to enhance the cyberpunk elements of the film, especially those related to computers, Ghost in the Shell 3D graphics show the public for the first time the excellent results that can be obtained when traditional animation and innovation coexist perfectly, supporting and reinforcing each other.

It also cleared itself in this field thanks to technological progress over the following decade CGI is gaining more and more space in Japanese animation, where it is used, in coexistence with the traditional one, to create backgrounds and other expensive elements, in terms of time and resources, if hand-drawn: for example, flying or large vehicles, or even large groups such as armies and so on.

Outside the TV market, we also see first productions of animated works entirely in 3D graphics, with results that are not always happy: we think of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001), the unfortunate and controversial film based on the famous videogame saga, which, while presenting a significant visual impact for the time, was a commercial failure that decreed the failure of Square Pictures.

Finally, in the last decade, we are witnessing a new revolution which marks the definitive maturation of the CGI e its entry into the main animation techniques in the panorama of Japanese souls. The main proponent of this passage is undoubtedly the study Polygon Pictures.

Founded in 1983 in Tokyo and collaborator for numerous films and TV series (including Star Wars: The Clone Wars), was the first to offer animated productions entirely in CGI, we think of Knights of Sidonia (2014-2015) e Ajin (2016). Thus paving the way for a greater diffusion of anime in computer graphics also in Japanese television schedules.

The increasing demand for 3D graphics in animated productions gives rise to birth of numerous studies specialized in the use of this technique. Besides Polygon Pictures, worthy of mention are definitely: Orange, founded in 2004; Sanzigen, established in 2006; Marza Animation Planet, born in 2003 as a subsidiary of SAW and author of the animations of Lupine III: The First. In addition to these four names, among the most active in recent years for the production of cores in CGI, many famous studios of traditional animation have begun to integrate polygonal graphics in their works. From this point of view Ufotable is definitely one of those who are making school, as evidenced by the remarkable results achieved with Demon Slayer (2019) and the adaptations of the works of the franchise You do/.

A controversial technique

Needless to go around it. CGI has never been seen very well by anime fans. The imagery of these products is now intrinsically linked to traditional animation, and every time an anime made in three-dimensional graphics (both in part and in whole) is announced, the fandom reacts with fear and suspicion. You can't blame him: in most cases the result is bland, coarse, unable to replicate the authorship and expressiveness of a hand-drawn work, and absolutely not comparable to the mastery achieved by western 3D animation.

We can do many examples. Just to mention one of the darkest points, let's think of the recent animated series by Berserk (2016-2017). Made with a not really high quality three-dimensional graphics, a bit retrograde by Japanese standards, and characterized by direction and animations that are not always fluid, it is the demonstration of all that can go wrong when applying the CGI in the wrong way.

Paradoxically, also the works of Polygon Pictures testify to the difficulties of Japanese animation studios with 3D graphics. Despite their presence in the sector for several years, their artists have not yet been able to find a style that fits the 2D original well on which it is based (almost all their most recent souls are in fact taken from manga). Works like Knights of Sidonia is Ajin they were promising and innovative experiments at the time of their release, but seen now they show that they haven't aged very well.

As if the latest work from the studio wasn't enough, Levius (2019) e Drifting Dragons (2020), do not show who knows what improvement compared to the debut ones.

Fortunately there are some exceptions, such as Blame! (2017) and the trilogy dedicated to Godzilla (2017-2018), but these are cinematographic works that benefit from longer and longer working times compared to a television production, and in any case not entirely free from problems.

But above all a costly technique

The (hard) truth is that making well-made animated CGI products costs a lot. A common mistake that should not be made is to expect the same graphic quality of a product from Japanese television anime Pixar, for example.

According to the data and the latest available estimates, the average cost of an episode of an anime made in traditional technique is around $ 100,000-200,000 for its entire duration (22 minutes), while the budget made available for the productions mainstream cinemas of western animation in recent years it can even translate to $ 500,000 a minute! The gap is evident, and is reflected in the highest quality one can hope for in a CGI television anime.

In addition to this, one must take into consideration the temporal constraints afflicting Japanese television productions, which cause problems and delays even in traditional souls. The timing necessary for an animated CGI sequence to be created, revised and corrected is in fact very stringent in the case of a weekly series.

Consequently, compromises must often be resorted to and "settle" for a lower quality in order to meet deadlines and complete the episode in time for the television broadcast, with the hope of fixing the imperfections on the occasion of the release on the home video market (as already happens for hand drawings) . Especially in cases where the elements in 3D graphics are placed side by side with those made in 2D, the contrast that can be created can be a real eye-catcher.

In simple terms: Compared to traditional animation, CGI is less expensive if done with an average quality, but much more expensive if done well. A statement that may seem obvious, but which perfectly summarizes all the limits that its use in Japanese animation must face.

It is not all to be thrown away, on the contrary

Despite these premises, in recent years there have also been many positive examples of using 3D graphics in Japanese animation. By focusing our analysis on television series only, the studio that is distinguishing itself most positively from this point of view is Orange.

Founded in 2004 by the veteran of the industry Eiji Inamoto, who made his bones as a collaborator in other productions for the parts in CGI, is the studio that created the animated adaptation of Land of the Lustrous (2017), the Haruko Ichikawa manga coming to us thanks to J-POP. Acclaimed by audiences and critics since its inception, Land of the Lustrous it is one of the best examples of three-dimensional graphics applied in Japanese television animation, perhaps the best ever so far.

It will not reach the qualitative heights of the productions for the film market, but the result achieved by Orange and his staff is of the highest level, able to adapt perfectly to the style of the original work and to enhance it further. A triumph of visual beauty with few equals in the recent panorama, and a new turning point in the use of this technique.

The studio was subsequently called to a new, more difficult challenge with the animated adaptation of Beastars (2019), the award-winning and highly appreciated Paru Itagaki manga (published in Italy by Panini Comics), arriving on Netflix on March 13, 2020.

Orange has made a new center, transposing the animalistic design of the cartoon characters on the screen without smudging, thanks to a style that once again fits perfectly with that of the author's drawings. We hope that further work will continue on this level, and that more and more animation studios follow his example.

As for animated films, the situation is really rosy. In fact, in recent years a good number of CGI film productions he was able to show a quality that has nothing to envy to that of the giants of western animation.

Think of Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019), the film adaptation of Dragon Quest V, created in synergy by the companies Shirogumi is Robot Communications. Or a Gantz: O (2016), based on the manga of Hiroya Oku and animated by Digital Frontier, one of the most stunning peaks in terms of visual impact.

Worthy of mention are the works of Marza Animation Planet, author of the films Captain Harlock (2013) e Lupine III: The First (2019). In both cases, the studio managed to combine classicism and innovation by skilfully playing with polygonal modeling, offering superb animations, expressive protagonists and, in general, a very high level of detail, without however distorting the traditional look of the two famous characters of Japanese cartoon. For more details, we refer you to our analysis of the graphic style of Lupine III: The First.