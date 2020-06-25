From FullMetal Alchemist to Naruto: who are the characters who deserve a separate series?

Share it:

How many times has a work projected into the main narrative a series of sub-plots at times even more interesting and satisfying than the original story? In this regard, fans have recently discussed precisely about those secondary characters who deserve a separate series.

While the protagonists of Sword Art Online continue to dominate the charts of newtype, a Japanese magazine dedicated to animation, fans continue to discuss on the net the need to be able to admire television projects focused on those personalities that have gone into the background due to the main narrative. From FullMetal Alchemist in Naruto, passing through Dragon Ball is Haikyuu, at the bottom of the news, you can take a look at some of the fan-favorite secondary characters.

How many of you have ever hoped to learn more about the past events of Roy Mustang at the time of training or during the Ishval Civil War? Or again, delve into the past of Itachi Uchiha and the interpersonal relationships with those characters indirectly involved with the extermination of the clan?

Episodes that certainly deserve to be explored, also to get to know those characters who have contributed greatly to characterizing entire works. And for you, on the other hand, what are the secondary ones who deserve to return to the limelight perhaps with a separate spin-off series? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below, but not before having admired this illustration of PlayStation 5 in an anime key.