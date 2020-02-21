From football to export: Ahman Green will be an eSport coach

Share it:

Ahman Green, a former NFL professional (running back convened for four editions of the Pro Bowl – the equivalent of the All Star Game), has decided what he wants to do when he grows up: the export coach. His new life in the competitive arena – this time digital – will begin at Wisconsin Lakeland University.

Green has always been a supporter of video games and exports since he was a child. After retiring from football in 2011, Green presented an export talk show, "True Game Fans Network".

"Tournaments and competitions have always been there"Green said about the modern export boom."Over the past decade, large companies have learned enough about port to understand how to make money in different ways, growth has multiplied exponentially".

Green is happy with the attention the major US leagues are having for competitive gaming: "The NFL, NBA and industry are always paying attention to the popularity of exports and thanks to this the sector will continue to thrive".

The Esk program of Lakeland University, it seems, will concern several "subjects": League of Legends, Overwatch, Paladins, Rocket League, Smite, Fortnite, CS: GO and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As a coach who will take care of the entire esports program, Green has said that he hopes to bring the expertise gained in his years in the NFL and to use it to grow and expand the project.

In addition, the former professional running back has also promised to respect and bring to the export sector and teach children all the positive values ​​of sport: hard work, dedication is sense of responsibility.