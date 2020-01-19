From Final Fantasy 7 to The Last Of Us 2, the most important referrals in recent months

Share it:

Between the end of 2019 and these very first days of 2020 we witnessed a long series of referrals as regards large-scale video game outputs. Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed until September but the CD Projekt RED game is only the latest on a well-fed list.

Let's start by quoting DOOM Eternal, the Bethesda game was expected in November but will only arrive in March of this year. Impossible then not to mention The Last Of Us Part 2, expected in February and now scheduled for the end of May, also on the list a Ubisoft poker with Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine postponed to an unspecified period of the year and Skull & Bones arriving no earlier than 2021/2022.

To this list are added the postponements announced this week: Final Fantasy VII Remake sled from March to April while Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel's Avengers will both arrive in September instead of April and May as originally planned. The Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been postponed to a later date, according to what was declared by CD Projekt RED the latter will be released indicatively in 2022 probably as a standalone game, even if the distribution methods are not yet clear.

What do you think of this sequence of referrals for highly anticipated games? Are you willing to wait a few more months for a higher quality game or do you think it is just delays due to publisher marketing moves?