From facing Milan and Real Madrid to an ambulance stretcher-bearer: the resounding change in life of a former Boca defender

His loan with Boca ended and another good opportunity came: the great leap to Europe. At only 20 years old, became the reinforcement of the Toulouse from France. He played 31 games in that 2010-2011 season and returned to his country to dress the colors of the historical Peñarol, club of his loves. But that year was the one that began to mark the decline in his carrer. Barely six games played and it was transferred to Phoenix, where he had another handful of more encounters.