From Ellen DeGeneres Dua Lipa speaks to customers of a supermarket citing only the lyrics of his songs and the joke is hilarious

We still don't know when the new album will officially come out Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia, what we know is that in addition to being a great performer, the singer is also very good at making jokes. Earlier this week, Dua Lipa was a guest on The Ellen Show in Ellen DeGeneres and with the comic she had fun assembling one joke to unsuspecting customers of a supermarket.

Dua you're the queen of jokes, it's official! NBCGetty Images

Unrecognizable with eyeglasses and a long one red wig, Dua Lipa has turned in the lanes of the Los Angeles World Market pausing to talk to some customers of the supermarket. Too bad that the speeches he made were not sensible, since he was only reciting some verses of his songs. The result is above all the people's reaction, it's hilarious. The joke was also attended by an author of Ellen DeGeneres' program, Lauren Pomerantz, who in some cases was unable to hold back the laughter. And we understand it very well.

The video of Dua Lipa's joke from Ellen De Generes

If I were to meet Dua Lipa in the supermarket what would you do? You would probably have a chat or walk away as quickly as possible as some LA World Market customers did. The sing and girlfriend of Anwar Hadid, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, organized a really funny joke. Disguised in glasses and a wig, the 24-year-old Briton attacked buttons with some customers and began reciting lyrics of her songs. And if some listened to her almost encouraging her, others looked at her very badly dismissing her with a simple "ok". It's the same Dua Lipa on Instagram posted the evidence:

The first victim was an unsuspecting buyer who found himself having to manage the text of Don’t Start Now (the new single that precedes the release of the new album by Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia). "I did a full 180, it was crazy", the lady asks her if she really did it and although the following verses seem more and more meaningless, she seems to have enjoyed herself. Less good went for the text of One Kiss. After saying: "Something in you lit up heaven in me", the two protagonists of the joke, dismissed her with an "Ok, thanks for sharing it", leaving her. LOL. Then it was the turn of New Rules, where the singer confesses to another lady that she is crazy, talking alone in the middle of the night because her love does not love her. The lady seems really sorry and even encourages Dua Lipa not to give up and get what she really deserves, also giving her a high five final.

In short, the texts of the songs by Dua Lipa they will not be made to start a conversation with a stranger but we are looking forward to singing them on the next Italian date of Dua Lipa in Milan on April 30 at the Mediolanum Forum.

