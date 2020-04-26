From El Recodo to Maluma, Evanescence and more in an end of musical premieres

Share it:

A very musically active Friday was lived on April 24. Groups and soloists from different musical genres and regions released interesting and attractive proposals and accompanying video clips.

Diversity. Among the novelties, there was a Maluma who looks like never before, aged for his new video clip, or the return, after nine years of absence, of the rock band Evanescence, who also announced a forthcoming record label.

In the Mexican regional there are proposals for both the band La Madre de Todos Bandas, El Recodo and the successful singer-songwriter Horacio Palencia

The Bend. "The Mother of All Bands" finally released yesterday its most recent single, the unreleased song called I fell in love with you. In recent days, the issue had been illegally leaked, however, the group asked its fans to wait, and on April 24 the single was finally uncovered, which focuses on a message of romanticism and positivism in difficult times before the current pandemic.









On this occasion, for the video clip of this second single from the most recent album of the octogenarian group, it was decided to make a lyric video (already posted on YouTube), which consists of photographs of what will be the official video, recreating scenes from the history. In addition, it was announced that the official video recorded in Toledo, Spain will be released on May 8.

Pet Shop Boys. The UK-native electronic pop duo joins one more single to their collection of hits. This time, your bet is titled I don't wanna, which emerges from their 14 album, Hotspot.









The theme is about a shy young man who prefers to stay home rather than socialize. Animations were used for the video clip.

Evanescence. For nine years, the American rock group has not presented studio material and yesterday that wait ended with the premiere of Wasted on you, a melody that emerges from what will be his next album, The bitter truth.









The video clip was recorded with the cell phones of each of the members of the band, from isolation due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Maluma. The "Pretty Boy", as the Colombian singer-songwriter is nicknamed, this time for the video clip of the new single of his authorship, ADMV (Love of my life)He showed himself as he had not been seen before, as an older adult.









He is the protagonist of the video, of this romantic ballad, in which he gets into the skin of an old man who has lost his love.

Horacio Palencia. The singer-songwriter from Rosario behind the lyrics of songs that multiple groups have made famous, including From you exclusive, And let's be clear, Beautiful experience and My reason to be, Is back with one of his compositions, but this time performed by him.

My favorite mistake It is the title of the melody, which tells the story of the ambiguous and even somewhat toxic feeling that seizes someone who needs a person, even though it has caused him harm. He accepts that it is his fault the evil that causes him and still tells him that he is willing to continue to endure as long as he does not experience the feeling of not having him by his side. The video clip, posted on YouTube, uses some illustrations and is like a songbook.

Abel Pintos and Beatriz Luengo. The Argentine singer-songwriter once again joined his voice to his Spanish colleague to give life to the melody The spell, a composition that integrates a mix of cumbia with urban and alternative rhythms.









In addition, the performers posted the video clip for the single, which includes contemporary dance, on YouTube.