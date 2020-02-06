From Dreams to Zombie Army 4 Dead War: the new video game releases of February 2020

Share it:

February has just started, so it's the right time to take stock of the situation on the main ones video game releases of the second month of 2020. There are not a lot of new arrivals but there are interesting surprises.

Among the main novelties of February 2020 we point out Zombie Army 4 Dead War and Monster Energy Supercross 3 The Official Videogame, both already available in stores. The new Metro Exodus DLC (The Story of Sam), the English version of Yakuza 5 for PS4, will also soon be released. Daemon x Machina for PC and the console version of Darksiders Genesis, without forgetting One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows.

And again, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Media Molecule Dreams, Snack World Explorers of Dungeon Gold, the double Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary package, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and Samurai Shodown for Nintendo Switch, Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind for Xbox One, Conan Chop Chop and Two Point Hospital for PS4 and Xbox One, just to mention a few games coming out on the main platforms.

The complete list in the video at the beginning of the news, to find out more, please consult our articles dedicated to the PS4 and Xbox One releases in February, the new PCe games and the new Nintendo Switch.