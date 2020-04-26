From Dragon Ball Z to ONE PIECE: what if Vegeta had Ener's powers?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of Dragon Ball Z it is full of powerful enemies, which somehow marked the rhythms of the story created by the master Akira Toriyama. In fact, each saga can be linked to a specific antagonist, perhaps more fearful than other minor villains, and undoubtedly in the first, the Saga of the Sayan, this role is played by Vegeta.

The Prince of Saiyans, characterized by boundless pride, and equally vast confidence in his fighting skills, was immediately a great opponent for Goku, managing to put the protagonist in difficulty. We know however that Vegeta will change profoundly over time, becoming a precious ally of the Z Warriors, ready to defend the Earth and the Universe alongside his rival friend Kakaroth.

In recent days we have shown a nice artwork in which Gohan unleashed the power of Marco from ONE PIECE, and it seems that the same author of the drawing, the user @CELLMANart, also imagined Vegeta with particular skills belonging to the pirate universe of Luffy and companions. In the post at the bottom of the page you can see the Sayan prince surrounded by electric shocks from the Rhombus Rhombus Fruit, eaten by Ener, the former deity of Skypiea, the island in the sky.

We also remind you that today the Dragon Ball Z anime celebrates 31 years, an important milestone for one of the most appreciated works in the Japanese cartoon and animation industry.