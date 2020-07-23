Entertainment

From Dragon Ball to Pokémon: here are the new Funko Pop announced at Comic-Con

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
This year the most important world comics fair, the Comic-Con of San Diego, is using social media and various online streaming services to announce all the new releases, both in print and in regards to the merchandise linked to comics, manga and anime, including the new Funko Pop! of Dragon Ball and Pokémon

Although the line of exclusive products related to Comic-Con has been significantly reduced this year, due to the pandemic that slowed down all production and marketing times, yesterday were announced 4 new Funko Pop! from 3 successful series.

With the first announcement, in fact, two figures were presented that will enrich the Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia collections, or Goku Super Saiyan God and Katsugi Bakugo. Both characters have a particular base, the red-orange aura as far as Goku is concerned, and the smoke caused by his Quirk for Bakugo.

The second announcement concerned two figures from the Pokémon world, on the one hand the legendary MewTwo and on the other the small Vulpix. The figures, of which the standard version is available from February, are flocked, and have been produced in a limited edition.

For those interested in the figures of Goku and Bakugo, it will soon be possible to buy them on eBay, as well as of course on the official website of the Funko Pop! Line, while MewTwo and Vulpix will also be available in the GameStops. You can find the presentation images at the bottom of the news.

Recall that Akira Toriyama is considered the most influential managaka in the world, and the trailer for the first series of Dragon Ball has recently reappeared.

