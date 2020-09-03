From Dragon Ball to ONE PIECE, what are the powers fans would like to have in reality?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The works of fantasy like Dragon Ball e ONE PIECE they have on their side a strong creative component, fruit of the imagination of their authors who have introduced numerous powers within the franchise, all different from each other. Who knows how many of you have always wanted to have even one of those wonderful skills?

Raise your hand if you, at least once in your life, have tried to emulate the teleportation gesture in the hope of escaping some unpleasant situation. If it had happened at least once, know that there are several fans in Japan who have wished to be able to do the same. In the course of a survey edited by Baidu Ha company for Simeji application, fans were asked to vote which powers most of all would like to exist in real life.

In tenth place, fans opted for teleportation, one of Goku’s and recently Vegeta’s iconic moves. The remaining ranking, which touches several Shonen works, follows:

The pocket of Doraemon; Saiki Kusuo no Psi-Nan’s Psychic Abilities; Luffy’s Gom Gom Fruit; Tanjiro’s breath of water; The breath of the Shinobu insect; Todoroki’s Quirk in My Hero Academia; Tanjiro’s sense of smell; Zenitsu’s hearing; The breath of lightning, also by Zenitsu’s Demon Slayer; The teleportation of Dragon Ball;

What are the powers for you that you would like to possess in reality? Let us know with a comment below.