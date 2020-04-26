From Dragon Ball to ONE PIECE: this is what Gohan would be like with Marco's powers

Share it:

Among the first titles that come to mind belonging to the category of shonen, they are certainly found Dragon Ball Z and ONE PIECE, two pillars of the manga and anime industry that have influenced, in a different way, the community that, wanting a crossover between the Z Warriors and the Mugiwara, create incredible illustrations.

Have you ever thought of a character created by the master Akira Toriyama but with the powers present only in the universe of Eiichiro Oda? Well this is what the user @CELLMANart imagined who on Twitter shared the post you find at the bottom of the news.

titled "Gohan The Phoenix" the design represents Gohan, now grown up, dressed in the Great Saiyaman suit and wrapped in a particular blue and gold "aura". This is not in any way the aura you belong to the Super Saiyan Blue, but to theenergy that comes from the Fruit of the Devil Avis Avis model Phoenix.

The fruit in question belongs to the universe of ONE PIECE a Marco, commanded of the first division of the crew of the late Emperor Whitebeard. In addition to allowing its owner to transform into a phoenix, and also to fly, the fruit is able to heal and even regenerate the wounds suffered, which would make Gohan even more fearful as an opponent.

We also recall that Akira Toriyama himself recently explained the entire life cycle of the Saiyans.