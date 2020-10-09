From Dragon Ball to Lupine III: what are the pairs of rivals according to Japanese fans?

In many series, especially in the shonen ones like Dragon Ball, Death Note e persino Lupin III, the “rivalry” factor applies. From Goku and Vegeta, from Light and L, here are which according to Japanese fans are the best banks in the anime and manga world. Have you already guessed the winners of the ranking?

The site GooRanking it is a well-known portal at home as it occasionally offers some interesting surveys about the preferences of the Japanese community. A small sample of the population thus responded to the latest initiative to decree the top 5 of the best rivals. From the first to the fifth position triumph:

Lupine III vs Zenigata: Goku vs Vegeta; Sakuragi e Kaede in Slam Dunk; Amuro e Char di Mobile Suit Gundam; Shinichi e Kaito Kid in Detective Conan;

Only the sixth and seventh place for Light and L of Death Note and for Sasuke and Naruto of the epic of Masashi Mishimoto. The couple made up of Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru reached 16th place. After winning the top 10 of immortal souls, Lupine III returns to be the winner in the polls related to Japanese culture, a symptom that the gentleman thief still continues today to steal the hearts of thousands of fans.

And you, on the other hand, did you expect such a result? Tell us your personal ranking, as usual, in the space dedicated to comments.