From Diablo to Overwatch: last days to take advantage of Blizzard's Holiday Discounts

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays and the beginning of the new year, many software houses have made a series of limited-time promotions available to the public. Among the latter, we also find Blizzard Entertainment.

Up battle.net in fact specials have been activated Festive Discounts, with content offered with discounts that reach up to 65%. However, the offer is about to end: we therefore inform interested users that the latter will end definitively on the date Tuesday 7 January, at 19:00 of the Italian time zone. Here are some of the currently active offers:

Overwatch: Legendary Edition at the price of 19.99 euros;

StarCraft: Remastered at the price of 9.99 euros;

Diablo III: Eternal Collection at the price of 29.49 euros;

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Standard Edition at the price of 23.99 euros;

Call of Duty: Balck Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition at the price of 39.99 euros;

Also available various contents related to the universe of World of Warcraft. A complete overview and all the details on the initiative can be found on the page dedicated to the Holiday Discounts on battle.net, reachable through the Tweet that you find directly at the bottom of this news.

In closing, we remember that the developers of Blizzard are currently working on multiple projects: in the future we will indeed witness the return of Lilith in Diablo IV and the debut of new maps and heroes with Overwatch 2.