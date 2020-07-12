From Demon Slayer to Fullmetal Alchemist, the best couples of brothers / sisters in anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The family theme has always been one of the most treated by Japanese animation works, but the series have not always managed to transpose the relationship between brother and sister in a perfectly credible way. Fans discussed about it on Twitter, listing the best couples who ever hit the small screen.

NejireeKun he asked his followers the question, getting more than 500 answers. Gohan and Goten of obviously are among the most quoted Dragon Ball, the Elric brothers of Fullmetal Alchemist, Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado of Demon Slayer and the Uchiha brothers of Naruto. There is also room for some less celebrated couples, such as Rem and Ram di Re: Zero or the Kageyama brothers of Mob Psycho 100.

Credibly transposing the relationship between two brothers or two sisters is extremely complex, and many animated series fail to achieve an interesting and stratified relationship due to the use of recurrent clichés or other similar expedients. Among the souls currently on the air, many people have rewarded the originality of the relationship between Hachiman Hikigaya and his little sister Komachi in Oregairu 3.

And what do you think of it? What are your favourites? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other similar debates instead, we advise you to take a look at the discussion on the best waifu opened by Crunchyroll a few days ago.