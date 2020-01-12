From Death Stranding to Control: PS4 2019 in the best in-game shots chosen by Sony

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Looking forward to find out when and in what ways Sony plans to proceed with the full reveal of PlayStation 5, the gaming giant has decided to turn its gaze to the past year.

With the advent of 2020, the periodic initiative Share of the Week, dedicated to in-game photography, has indeed challenged users to share their best in-game shots taken on titles released during 2019. Users in possession of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro have proposed a varied selection of snapshots, among which Sony has chosen the most deserving. The latter, as per tradition, were later collected on the official PlayStation Blog and shared by the company's social accounts.

The games of last year represented among the winning shots are manifold and include both exclusive PlayStation and cross-platform productions. In particular, we can observe suggestive glimpses taken from Death Stranding (Kojima Productions), Control (Remedy) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment), Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) Concrete Genie (PixelOpus) e Days Gone (Bend Studio). You can view the winning images directly at the bottom of this news: which is your favorite?

In closing, we remind you that Sony has unveiled the official PS5 logo during the press conference organized on the occasion of CES 2020. Waiting to find out which games will accompany the launch of the next-gen console, we report that on the pages of Everyeye you can find an interesting special dedicated to all Sony internal teams.