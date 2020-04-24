Entertainment

From Death Note to Code Geass, Japanese fans vote for the 10 best anti-heroes in anime

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
In anime there are all types of protagonists including anti-heroes, heroes with dubious morals and pure and simple villain, but which of these is the favorite of the Japanese public? The pollsters of Go Ranking have decided to reveal the arcane by asking the question to over 7000 fans and below, you can read the complete Top 10 shown a few hours ago.

The characters in the ranking are part of some great classics, so you have no reason to worry about spoilers.

  1. Duke Togo, Golgo 13
  2. Korosensei, Assassination Classroom
  3. Ainz Ooal Gown, Overlord
  4. Light Yagami, death Note
  5. Lupine III
  6. Char Aznable, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin
  7. Lelouch Lamperouge, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
  8. Sebastian Michaelis, Black Butler
  9. Black Jack
  10. Accelerator, A Certain Scientific Accelerator

Without too many surprises the first on the list is the famous Duke Togo, the unscrupulous killer created in 1968 by Takai Sato. The character is a real icon in Japan, where the manga continues its run today with 195 volumes published and beyond 280 million copies in circulation. Currently, the work is the third best-selling in the world after ONE PIECE (470 million copies) and Dragon Ball (~ 300 million copies).

According to Go Ranking, Akira Fudo from Devilman Crybaby, Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul and Kiritsugu Emiya from Fate / Zero also performed extremely well.

And what do you think of it? What is your favorite antihero? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were passionate about rankings of this kind then, we recommend you to take a look at the best rage moments in anime and the list of the most important manga according to the Japanese public.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

