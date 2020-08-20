From Death Note to AOT: here are the characters who deserve an Oscar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to anime, especially those belonging to the shonen category, it is almost impossible not to find a character who is able to perfectly hide his thoughts, his true intentions and the ideals that perhaps he tries to hide in relationships with others, like Light Yagami's death Note .

Over the 12 volumes that make up the series we have seen Light stained with thousands of murders through the notebook of death linked to the shinigami Ryuk, and despite some initial resentment, he managed to live peacefully alongside his father Soichiro, a police officer who personally handled the case against Kira.

Thinking of characters like that, able to hide their true nature and create a staging capable of cheating others, @izukuuu_shonen shared the posts found at the bottom on Twitter, pointing out what he thinks are the best "actors" in anime. In addition to Light, we find the trio Annie, Berthold and Reiner from the Attack of the Giants, Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, Wrath from Fullmetal Alchemist, Shinichi Kudo, who became little Detective Conan, and also the nice Mr. Satan from Dragon Ball.

Responding to the post, other users have posted pictures of Lelouch, Sōsuke Aizen, Bleach's main antagonist, and also of Obito Uchiha. What do you think about it? Who would you give an Oscar for best actor in anime? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that a watch similar to Light's was made, and that Ryuk came to life in a very faithful cosplay.