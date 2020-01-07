From DBZ Kakarot to Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind, video game releases January 2020

Share it:

In January the videogame season starts again after a (short) break for the end of year festivities. The first month of 2020 will see the arrival of some very interesting games, among which we also find the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

In addition to the new adventure dedicated to Goku and associates, in the new video dedicated to January 2020 releases you will find all the details on games like Journey to the Savage Planet, the PC version of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Warcraft 3 ReForged and Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind, the very first expansion for the Square Enix game.

Waiting to get our hands on all these titles, we remind you that the arrival on the shelves of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is scheduled for January 17, 2020 and only a few days ago the minimum and recommended requirements of the action RPG were published . On the pages of Everyeye you will also find a mini-site entirely dedicated to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and containing all the trailers, news and images recently published.

In case you were in possession of a PC capable of holding even not too expensive games, we invite you to take a look at all the PC releases of January 2020, among which there are numerous indies and minor titles such as AO Tennis 2 .