From Dance Floor to Jungle Floor: Oti Mabuse’s Quest for Sleep in I’m A Celebrity

In an unexpected twist that has fans talking, Oti Mabuse, the beloved former Strictly Come Dancing star, has revealed her surprisingly relatable motivation for joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2024, she is looking forward to catching up on sleep after a challenging year of being a new mother.

The two-time Strictly Champion, now 34, welcomed her first child on Christmas Day 2023, but her journey into motherhood wasn’t without its challenges. Her daughter, whose name remains private, was born ten weeks early, weighing less than 3 pounds and requiring six weeks of specialized care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“As a new mom, I’m going to use this to my advantage,” Mabuse says with a laugh. “I’m going to catch up on a whole year’s sleep!” This candid admission showcases the dancing star’s down-to-earth personality, far removed from her glamorous image on Dancing On Ice, where she currently serves as a judge.

The transition from the glittering world of ballroom dancing to the raw Australian wilderness marks a significant shift for Mabuse. “Now that I have had my baby daughter, I want to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti,” she explains. “I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different. It will be refreshing to be carefree without makeup, concealer, or lashes.

Her journey into motherhood has been transformative. Mabuse faced serious complications during childbirth, including a diagnosis of sepsis. Despite these challenges, she maintained her characteristic positivity, even singing musical theater tunes through labor. “I actually really enjoyed giving birth,” she recalls, though she quips that she was “in too much pain” to dance.

The past year has changed her “in the best way possible,” making her “more aware, more resilient, and more sensitive.” While leaving her daughter behind for the show will be challenging, Mabuse sees her as “one of my biggest motivators.” Her husband, fellow professional dancer Marius Lepure, fully supports her jungle adventure.

Fans can expect to see a different side of the dancing queen in camp. While she admits to being “petrified” of snakes and describes herself as a “terrible cook,” Mabuse plans to bring her natural enthusiasm to camp life.

“I hope to serve as a comforting figure in camp.” I can listen to stories, motivate, and hopefully entertain everyone with a bit of dancing. We will create our own talent show in the jungle!”

Her competitive spirit, which helped her secure two strict victories, remains intact. “This is one of the shows where it’s really nice to be determined, ambitious, and competitive when it comes to doing a challenge,” she says, though she admits viewers might see “a bucketload of tears” from her in camp.

As Mabuse prepares to trade sequins for safari gear, she represents every sleep-deprived parent looking for a break—albeit an unconventional one in the Australian jungle. While winning isn’t her primary goal, her determination and positive attitude might just make her a strong contender for the jungle crown.

Stay tuned as this dancing queen takes on her biggest adventure yet, proving that sometimes the path to sweet dreams leads through the jungle.