From Cowboy Bebop to Code Geass, the official music of many anime are available online

July 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Japanese record label FlyingDog announced a few moments ago that several complete music albums made for the anime of Sunrise are now available for listening on most music streaming platforms. In total approx 550 tracks extracted from series such as Cowboy Bebop and Code Geass.

Below you can read i titles of the albums in question, now available on Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited / HD, Apple Music, AWA, Google Play Music, KKBOX, LINE MUSIC, mora qualitus, RecMusic, Rakuten Music, YouTube Music and ANiUTa.

  • COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack
  • COWBOY BEBOP Vitaminless
  • COWBOY BEBOP NO DISC Original Soundtrack 2
  • COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack 3 BLUE
  • COWBOY BEBOP Knockin'on heaven's door Ask DNA
  • COWBOY BEBOP Knockin'on heaven's door O.S.T FUTURE BLUES
  • COWBOY BEBOP Tank! THE! BEST!
  • Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack
  • Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack 2
  • Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack 3
  • THE VISION OF ESCAFLOWNE ~ lovers only
  • Escaflowne: The Movie Original Soundtrack
  • Brain Powered ED theme "Ai no Field"
  • Brain Powered Original Soundtrack
  • Brain Powered Original Soundtrack 2
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion O.S.T.
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion O.S.T. 2
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 O.S.T.
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 O.S.T. 2
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion Character Song Best
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Sound Variety R18
  • CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion CODE BLACK ＋
  • CODE GEASS: Akito the Exiled O.S.T.
  • CODE GEASS: Akito the Exiled O.S.T. 2
  • CODE GEASS: Lelouch of the Re; surrection original soundtrack
  • Betterman OP Theme "Yume no Kakera" c / w ED theme "Chin ~ requiem ~"
  • Betterman Original Soundtrack 1
  • Betterman Original Soundtrack 2
  • City Hunter Bay City Wars / Million Dollar Conspiracy Original Soundtrack

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know what you will hear by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of Cowboy Bebop then, we advise you to listen to the wonderful version of The Real Folk Blues made for the fight at Covid.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

