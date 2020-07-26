From Cowboy Bebop to Code Geass, the official music of many anime are available online

Share it:

The Japanese record label FlyingDog announced a few moments ago that several complete music albums made for the anime of Sunrise are now available for listening on most music streaming platforms. In total approx 550 tracks extracted from series such as Cowboy Bebop and Code Geass.

Below you can read i titles of the albums in question, now available on Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited / HD, Apple Music, AWA, Google Play Music, KKBOX, LINE MUSIC, mora qualitus, RecMusic, Rakuten Music, YouTube Music and ANiUTa.

COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack

COWBOY BEBOP Vitaminless

COWBOY BEBOP NO DISC Original Soundtrack 2

COWBOY BEBOP Original Soundtrack 3 BLUE

COWBOY BEBOP Knockin'on heaven's door Ask DNA

COWBOY BEBOP Knockin'on heaven's door O.S.T FUTURE BLUES

COWBOY BEBOP Tank! THE! BEST!

Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack

Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack 2

Vision of Escaflowne Original Soundtrack 3

THE VISION OF ESCAFLOWNE ~ lovers only

Escaflowne: The Movie Original Soundtrack

Brain Powered ED theme "Ai no Field"

Brain Powered Original Soundtrack

Brain Powered Original Soundtrack 2

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion O.S.T.

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion O.S.T. 2

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 O.S.T.

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 O.S.T. 2

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion Character Song Best

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Sound Variety R18

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion CODE BLACK ＋

CODE GEASS: Akito the Exiled O.S.T.

CODE GEASS: Akito the Exiled O.S.T. 2

CODE GEASS: Lelouch of the Re; surrection original soundtrack

Betterman OP Theme "Yume no Kakera" c / w ED theme "Chin ~ requiem ~"

Betterman Original Soundtrack 1

Betterman Original Soundtrack 2

City Hunter Bay City Wars / Million Dollar Conspiracy Original Soundtrack

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know what you will hear by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of Cowboy Bebop then, we advise you to listen to the wonderful version of The Real Folk Blues made for the fight at Covid.